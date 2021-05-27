Why greenlighting the Jan. 6 commission still remains an uphill battle

Lisa Desjardins:

Judy, this appears to be the critical night for decision-making on the January 6 commission.

We expect the U.S. Senate to vote tonight on this idea whether to move it forward or to block it. We don't know exactly when. But we do know it's got an uphill fight right now. It needs 10 Republicans in order to move forward, but only three so far — yes, you can look at three of them — Susan Collins of Maine, as well as two others, are in support of this bill right now.

Now, I want to talk about the reasons why people say that this commission is needed. It's important to talk about that. Some say, point out there is no definitive account right now of what happened on January 6.

That includes those who attacked the Capitol, their reasons for attacking the Capitol, how much political rhetoric played into that, as well as the failures of security at the Capitol and at the Defense Department.

There are conflicting versions all around. And there's no definitive account of that.

In addition, Capitol Police would like some leadership who were responsible for security to be held accountable. This report could do that. Other Capitol Police tell me they want their stories told.

I spoke to one who was involved in the battle for the Rotunda, a harrowing account that has not been told, all of this happening as, of course, Capitol security itself is still unresolved. The National Guard has left, but little else has changed really since January 6 in major configuration.