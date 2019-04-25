Why humans may have more in common with chimps than we thought

Frans de Waal:

The human studies of empathy started with children, where scientists would ask a family member in the home to cry, and then they would see how very young children respond to them. And very young children who can barely walk, they walk up to this person and touch them and stroke them and try to calm them down.

And when I heard about that, I said, well, if that is empathy, then I have plenty of empathy in my chimps, because the chimps do this all the time. Someone has lost the fight, has been screaming, sits in a corner. Other chimps come over and embrace them and kiss them and calm them down and groom them.