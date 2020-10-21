Why hundreds of migrant children remain separated from their parents

Lee Gelernt:

Yes.

So, I think a few things happened. The first thing is that, when we got the injunction in court stopping the family separation practice, the government told us and the court that there were 2,800 families that had been separated.

Only later, because of a watchdog report from HHS, did we find out — and this is about seven months later — that there had been potentially thousands more separated at the beginning of the Trump administration under what you had called the secret pilot program.

We had to go back to court. The government said they weren't going to give us those names. The judge said, absolutely not, you're giving the ACLU those names. The government then asked for two years to give us the names because they hadn't kept track of the families, and they had to reconstruct everything.

We finally got all of the information in October of 2019. So, we didn't really get to start in full until the fall of 2019.

The second problem we hit is that these separations occurred so long ago that the contact information the government gave us was largely stale. So, while we found some families through phone numbers, our partners and I had to look on the ground for families literally town to town in Central America.

That was time-consuming, dangerous, and expensive. We were, though, making some progress. And then, in March of this year, obviously, COVID hit, and that halted the progress. And we are now only starting up again, with a lot of precautions, looking for the families.

So, I think all those factors have combined to mean that some children may now have been separated for three years. They may have been toddlers when they were separated now, but separated more than half their lives.