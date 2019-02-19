Why McCarrick’s defrocking represents an ‘extraordinary signal’ for the Catholic Church

William Brangham:

The move against McCarrick is seen by many as a turning point in the pope's handling of this crisis, which some have argued has thus far been too slow and too timid. While hundreds of priests have been thrown out of the church, few leaders as senior as McCarrick have been punished.

This sexual abuse scandal has struck a tremendous blow to the church's authority, and, of course, has left thousands of victims traumatized.

Now, as bishops from around the world gather in Rome this week for an unprecedented conference to address sexual abuse, we turn to John Allen. He's been covering the Catholic Church for decades. He's written 11 books on the topic and is now the editor of the Crux, an online site covering the Catholic world.

He joins me from Rome.

John Allen, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

For those people who have not been following this as closely as you have for so long, can you help us understand? The Vatican's punishment of McCarrick this weekend, explain the significance of that.