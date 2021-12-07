Why Meadows will not cooperate with Jan. 6 panel, and what it means for the investigation

Judy Woodruff:

Also at the Capitol, new headwinds for the select committee in the House of Representatives charged with investigating January 6.

It has been 11 months since the attack on the Capitol, and, since then, the House committee has issued more than 40 subpoenas. A number of those subpoenas are aimed at former Trump administration officials and allies.

And, today, we got new details about who is cooperating and who is fighting back.

Josh Gerstein joins me now to bring us up to speed. He is the senior legal affairs reporter for Politico.

Josh Gerstein, thank you very much for being with us again.

I think the main information we got today has to do with Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff to former President Trump. After initially saying you wouldn't cooperate, then, last week, he said he would. Now, again, he is saying he will not cooperate, not in a live interview.

What's the significance of this?