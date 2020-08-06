Why Mississippi’s top health official is warning against in-person school

William Brangham:

Speaking of schools and difficult decisions, we wanted to widen our focus to look at another state that is also dealing with a very serious outbreak.

Mississippi is one of the nation's worst hot spots, and has been for several weeks. It is among the worst in the country when it comes to confirmed cases per 100,000 people. And it has very high positive test rates. Hospitalizations and deaths are also up.

Two days ago, Governor Tate Reeves issued a statewide mandate on wearing masks in public places.

I'm joined now by Dr. Thomas Dobbs. He is Mississippi's chief health officer.

Dr. Dobbs, thank you very much for being here.

We just heard from the superintendent in Indianapolis about the difficulty they're happening, opening schools.

I know a few days ago you said that you were urging Mississippi schools not to open, and you said cases would soar even more if they did.

How did that message go over?