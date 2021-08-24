Why moderate Democrats opposed Pelosi’s plans for two major spending bills

Lisa Desjardins:

We're going to try and keep this simple, but it was a very dramatic day of action on two of the biggest bills in the Democratic agenda and two of the biggest bills, honestly, in U.S. history.

So, first, I want to remind people what we're talking about here. All right, first, there is that infrastructure bill. If you look at that, the infrastructure bill is something that we know has the votes to pass. It's a bipartisan bill, already passed the Senate.

Now, the other bill we're talking about, of course, is that $3.5 trillion, somewhere around there maybe, Biden bill. It's called Build Back Better sometimes. That is not clear yet if it has the votes to pass, not even clear exactly what it is quite yet.

Speaker Pelosi, trying to get both of these bills passed, tied the one, the infrastructure bill, it has the votes, to the one that doesn't, that Build Back Better vote. This was her plan. She said only when the infrastructure — only when the large Biden bill passes will I give that bipartisan one a chance.

Today, that changed. That is because of those 10 Democrats that you reported on, the moderates, who said, no, we will not support a first step, a critical step for that huge multitrillion-dollar bill. We won't support it. Unless you decouple these bills, unless you guarantee us that infrastructure can pass on its own.

Then Speaker Pelosi changed what she's trying to do. And she said, OK, by the end of September, I will give the infrastructure bill its own vote.