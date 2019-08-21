Why Native populations are attracting new attention in 2020 presidential race

Lisa Desjardins:

First, a reminder about this country's Native population. As many know, it is most concentrated in Western areas, but is present in every part of the country, including large cities.

Less well-known the fact that Indian reservations and Alaska Native villages make up more than 100 million acres across the country. On its own, that would be the fourth largest state.

At the same time, Native Americans also face the highest poverty rate in this country, more than 20 percent.

So there was much to discuss when nine Democrats vying to be president spoke at this week's forum on Native American issues in Sioux City, Iowa, from the candidates and rising Native American leaders.