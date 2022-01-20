Why NATO countries can’t agree on how to respond to Russia-Ukraine conflict

Constanze Stelzenmuller:

Yes, everyone's favorite pipeline.

The — my theory is this. It's that — I think, if you talk to German officials in private, as you said in your report, they are pretty clear that is one of the biggest albatrosses around the neck of German foreign policy ever.

But this is a private undertaking. It's actually factually correct to say that, if the chancellor does that. And if the government stops the suspension process and says, this will never go online, that would be in legal terms an exercise of eminent domain.

German courts take that kind of thing very seriously. And it happened after Angela Merkel took Germany out of nuclear power after the nuclear catastrophe in Japan in Fukushima in 2011, after the tsunami.

And so my suspicion is the legal advisers are being super careful here and saying, what we need is a clear case of force majeure, in other words, a clear-cut case of Russian attack, to be able to move to this without incurring legal damages in the billions, literally, probably 10 billions.