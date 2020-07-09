Why Peter Navarro calls USMCA ‘very good news’ for American manufacturing

Judy Woodruff:

President Trump's new North American trade deal, the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement, known as USMCA, was celebrated at the White House yesterday.

Along with it come questions about the trade deal and what it means for the American economy.

Peter Navarro is President Trump's trade adviser. And he joins us now from the White House.

Peter Navarro, welcome again to the "NewsHour."

So, President Trump called the predecessor to this deal the worst trade deal ever. In a sentence, how is this trade agreement better?