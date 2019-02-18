Why shutdown’s impact will continue to be felt for ‘years to come’

Max Stier:

You are correct that we didn't get a second shutdown, but we still have the impact of that very long shutdown, longest ever, that will be with us ultimately for years to come.

And, bluntly, we have the possibility of future shutdowns, whether it's September 30, at the end of this fiscal year, or beyond. But the damages are manifold. And you did a great job at the opening of the segment listing out some of them.

The American public got hurt, and whether it's the 40,000 immigration hearings that got canceled, or 40,000 homes that couldn't be sold because FEMA couldn't do the flood insurance, whether it's the FBI investigations that didn't happen or the FTC's investigation of Facebook that got delayed.

Those damages are profound, and are going to happen — the impact are going to — is going to be a long tail to come. You also have a very real damage to the work force itself. You had 800,000 people who were put in an awful situation.

These are mission-oriented people who are on their job because they want to make a difference. And they were prevented from being — from being able to do so. And they didn't get a paycheck.

We have lost a lot of that talent. People are looking to go other places. And, bluntly, there are fewer people that are thinking about coming into the government. That's a big problem.

One stat that I can't help but put on the table is that you only have 5.9 percent of the work force today is under the age of 30. And we didn't help ourselves by shutting down the government for 35 days.