Why some residential caregivers call their jobs ‘indentured servitude’

Jennifer Gollan:

Soon after appearing on TV, California's labor regulator ordered Stephanie Costa and her company to pay about $1.6 million for unpaid wages and penalties. But that didn't disrupt Costa's lifestyle in Beverly Hills. She kept this home after filing for bankruptcy, and settled with workers for a fraction of what she owed.

Her six care homes are now owned by a property investment company registered by her father. Stephanie Costa is the company's CEO.

When I paid a visit to her, she stonewalled.

Stephanie, we have tried to reach you about the exploitation of your caregivers, but you have refused to answer our questions, and I would like to offer you the opportunity to comment.