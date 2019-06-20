Why Supreme Court ruled removing cross memorial would be hostile to religion

John Yang:

Judy, the 40-foot-high monument known as the Peace Cross was built in 1925 to honor 49 county residents who died in World War I. Five years ago, a group of local residents sued, saying the cross, which is maintained by the state, violates the First Amendment's Establishment Clause, which bars government from favoring one religion over another.

Today, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion that the monument has become a prominent community landmark and that removing it now would be seen by many not as a neutral act, but as the manifestation of a hostility toward religion.

Tom Goldstein, publisher of SCOTUSblog.com, and helps us understand all of.

So, Tom, this is a part of a long debate about religious symbols in public space. What's the significance of today's ruling?