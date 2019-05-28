Why Supreme Court ruling on Ind. abortion law reflects deep division

Lisa Desjardins:

For all of the recent attention on this issue, there is one key question that looms over the debate over abortion rights and access: What will the Supreme Court do?

Today, new clues, maybe. The justices resolved a legal dispute over abortion restrictions in Indiana today.

And Marcia Coyle of "The National Law Journal," as always, is here with us to break it all down.

Marcia, a fascinating ruling here today. The justices broke this law into two parts. Let's do that here as well to help our viewers out.