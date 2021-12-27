Why the CDC reduced COVID quarantine time despite omicron’s spread

Stephanie Sy:

The Biden administration has pledged to provide 500 million at-home rapid tests for free, but they won't become available until next month.

President Biden and member of his COVID-19 task force met virtually with governors today. He defended his actions to date, while promising more federal support for the states.

Joe Biden, President of the United States: I know the lines have gotten very long in some states. That is why I ordered FEMA to set up pop-up sites in places with high demand to shorten the wait.

We went from no over-the-counter tests in January to 46 million in October, 100 million in November, and almost 200 million in December. But it's not enough, it's