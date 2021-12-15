Why the Fed will raise interest rates in 2022, and how soon consumers will feel hikes

Julia Coronado:

Chair Powell was actually very forthcoming.

And he's been pretty clear all along that this is an unprecedented economic environment. We have never been in a global pandemic. When it looked like the global economy was sliding into a depression, the Fed and fiscal policy-makers threw everything they had at it.

And the other side of that may be that we have got a recovery that's a little hotter than they anticipated. And so they're recalibrating policy accordingly. But he's been very clear that they don't have any magic wand. They don't have a crystal ball. They're reading things as best as they can.

Part of the idea that inflation was going to be transitory was that so much of it has come from supply chain disruptions, things like semiconductor shortages that have pushed car prices higher, rather than sort of wages and a broad base of prices.

That dynamic is shifting a little bit, and that's one of the reasons that they have shifted strategy a little bit. So they're going to continue to be very flexible as we move forward, given the uncertainty. Things can — the economy can involve in — evolve in unanticipated ways.

And they will be there to recalibrate policy accordingly, with the ultimate objective of a long, stable expansion, like we had last time.