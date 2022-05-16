Why the fight against COVID appears to have stalled in the U.S.

PBS NewsHour
The CDC on Monday formally confirmed today that COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have surpassed 1 million. That's roughly the American death toll in the Civil War and World War II combined. It’s the highest reported death toll of any country, and comes as cases are again on the rise. Dr. Eric Topol, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, joins William Brangham to discuss.
