Why the Stonewall Riots represented a ‘sea change’ for LGBTQ rights

John Yang:

For Karla Jay, and her wife, Karen Kerner, even running errands in their Upper West side neighborhood brings reminders of this month's milestone pride celebration.

Jay, a retired college professor, is among the pioneers of the LGBTQ rights movement, the first female chair of the Gay Liberation Front, one of the earliest activist groups to emerge from Stonewall.

College student Mya Padilla, who is bisexual, is getting ready for pride weekend, too. She is an intern at the Brooklyn Community Pride Center, what she hopes is the first step in a career of community organizing.

Jay and Padilla are two links in the long chain of LGBTQ rights activists. We introduced them to each other at New York's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Community Center.

Their stories provide a glimpse of how attitudes toward the LGBTQ community and protections for their rights have changed over the last half-century and how they haven't. Jay was raised in Brooklyn.