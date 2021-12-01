Why the Supreme Court may reverse Roe in Mississippi abortion ban case

Judy Woodruff:

We have two major stories tonight.

The first case of the Omicron variant of COVID was detected in the U.S. today, something most health officials had said was inevitable. We will delve into the implications of this a little later.

But, first, the future of abortion rights took center stage at the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices heard arguments this morning over a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

And outside the court building, recognizing one of the most consequential cases about the issue in decades, dozens of protesters on both sides gathered en masse.

To break down the arguments and the potential fallout, we turn to Marcia Coyle, chief Washington correspondent for "The National Law Journal." She was in the courtroom today for the oral arguments. And Mary Ziegler, a Florida State University law professor and author of the book "Abortion and the Law in America."

And welcome back to the program.

Marcia Coyle, "The National Law Journal": Thanks, Judy.