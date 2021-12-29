Why the TANF program fails as a safety net for single mothers, other vulnerable Americans

Stephanie Sy:

In 1996, President Bill Clinton created TANF as part of welfare reform. The federal government provides grants to states that have discretion for how to use and distribute the funds.

For the past six months, ProPublica has been speaking with dozens of women, mostly single mothers in the Southwest, who turned to their state governments for financial assistance and found the process extremely onerous.

Advocates have been arguing that today's version of TANF hasn't kept up with demand.

ProPublica's Eli Hager has been investigating the state of TANF and joins us now.

Eli, thank you so much for being on the "NewsHour."

Why did you focus on the Southwest? And what were sort of the major takeaways in your reporting?