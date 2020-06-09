Why the U.S. military hasn’t made more progress on overcoming racism

Maj. Gen. Dana Pittard:

Oh, sure.

I mean, there's still a legacy of systematic racism in our country. And the U.S. military, specifically the U.S. Army, is only a reflection of a society that it serves. They're no better or worse as far as racism.

And one would hope that it would actually be better, because there are some things that the Army has done in the past that have actually been in front of society, like the integration of units. The executive order by President Truman, I believe, back in 1948 was well ahead of Brown vs. Board of Education in 1956.

So, there has been some good things there. But there's still this legacy of systematic racism, implicit bias that we see in units. And, yes, we had those peer ratings with general officers that General Butler mentioned. And, sometimes, they would hurt your feelings as far as some things that were said. And you just have to scratch your head on that.

It is a plus today that General Brown was nominated and confirmed as the chief of staff of the Air Force. So, absolutely congratulations to him.

But also we have some other things that we can be proud of. The superintendent of the United States Military Academy at West Point is African-American, General Darryl Williams. That's a big plus and a great role model.

But throughout — I know, throughout my career, from second lieutenant all the way through general officer, I experienced different aspects of racism in some ways.

But, again, we're not here to be victims. And General Butler, who I have got great respect for, who was the senior most African-American drill officer in the Special Forces when he retired, is a great example of a person who has overcome obstacles and challenges and who has risen to the occasion, like so many of us have had to do.

But it's too bad that, in many ways, we have to do double the work, double the effort just to get the same kind of recognition as our peers.