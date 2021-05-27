Why the US is taking a second look at the ‘lab leak’ theory about COVID-19

Nick Schifrin:

Yes, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the intelligence community has examined the possibility that COVID-19 leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, whose scientists have admitted in the past that they have experimented with bat viruses, including by making them more lethal, and, of course, happens to be in Wuhan.

And last fall, the U.S. received new information that led to a State Department statement that said that several researchers at the lab became sick with a COVID-like 19 illness in the fall of 2019. The lab had a separate military-run area, and the lab — quote — "altered and then removed online records of its work."

Two former senior officials telling me that those researchers got so sick, they were hospitalized. But, initially, the Biden team said that none of that is a smoking gun.

In fact, in March, a senior intelligence official told me that that statement was — quote — "not a complete story."

The fact is, Amna, that the intelligence community has failed to create a definitive assessment. COVID could have leaked from the lab. COVID could have jumped from animals to humans. All of those theories are low to medium confidence within the intelligence community. And there's not even an agreement about them.

The fact is, there is no new intelligence today, according to officials. But a senior administration official tells me the White House thinks the intelligence community can do more and is trying to provide more resources to examine big data to the intelligence community to do so.