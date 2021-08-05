Why the White House is pushing for more electric vehicles on the road

Dan Becker:

That's a big fear. These standards are an Edsel, not a Tesla. They're not very good.

And if they remain the standards that are implemented, and the long-term visionary standards that both Fred and I hope the Biden administration promulgates are then thrown away by the next President Trump, then we end up with really nothing.

And the fact that the auto companies have been a nefarious player trying to prevent strong standards from coming into force, telling President Trump to roll back the Obama rules that they had just negotiated — these weren't Fred's and my rules. These were GM and Ford rules with President Obama.

So we really need to move forward. And these standards will get us on a trajectory — or should get us on a trajectory to really get to those visionary standards of the future. And we call on the president to treat this set of standards as a first draft, and to order his staff to go back and do a better job toughening them up, so that they get us on that trajectory for the long-term goals.