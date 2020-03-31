Why Trump wants to relax automotive fuel efficiency standards now

Juliet Eilperin:

Yes, that's one of the things that's really interesting.

It was the auto industry that initially asked President Trump within a matter of days of him taking office that they wanted to relax these standards, but they in some ways had second thoughts, because they thought that there could be a compromise between the Trump administration and, again, state officials in California and other states who did want to see cleaner cars and trucks.

And so they had assumed that they would meet somewhere in the middle. Instead, what they saw was this split. And so you had a handful of major manufacturers, including, for example, Ford and Honda and BMW, who reached agreement last summer with California, saying that they would go ahead and meet the stricter standards.

And then you have others, such as GM and Chrysler, who said, no, we will just abide by what the Trump administration is going to do. This has caused a real dilemma for auto manufacturers, because they may face competing standards. And no matter what, there'll be an extended legal fight that will leave this question unanswered for some time to come.