Why Trump’s verbal assault on Cummings and Baltimore sounds familiar

Lisa Desjardins:

This after the president fired off over a dozen weekend tweets criticizing Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings and his Baltimore-area district.

He called Cummings a brutal bully and said his district is considered the worst in the USA, adding that the district, which includes part of Baltimore and its suburbs, is "a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess."

The Baltimore Sun defended its city with an op-ed blasting the president as "returning to an old standby, using the most emotional and bigoted of arguments."

The paper also stressed pride points, like Baltimore's Inner Harbor and Johns Hopkins Hospital. The most recent FBI crime statistics showed Baltimore with the nation's highest murder rate and second highest violent crime rate.

But Cummings' district also has above average rates of college education and home prices and it's the second wealthiest black district in the country. This is coming up amidst a mental tensions between the president and Cummings, who gave this response last week: