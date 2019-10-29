Why Twyla Tharp wants us to ‘shut up’ and do what we love

Jeffrey Brown:

As a girl, Tharp took dance and music lessons of all kinds. In the 1960s, she was dancing and choreographing as part of an important experimental modern dance scene.

And by the '70s, she was creating groundbreaking works like "Deuce Coupe" for the Joffrey Ballet. Set to music by the Beach Boys, it brought together elements of both ballet and modern dance.

She made "Push Comes to Shove" for Mikhail Baryshnikov, part of an acclaimed partnership that included the award-winning PBS special "Baryshnikov By Tharp" in 1984, dance after dance combining rigor and boundless energy. She also choreographed films, including "Hair" and "Amadeus," and the Broadway hit "Movin' Out" to the music of Billy Joel.

Tharp has been recipient of pretty much every prestigious artistic award, including a Kennedy Center Honor in 2008.

In her new book, she provides a series of exercises, and says age is not the enemy; stagnation is the enemy.