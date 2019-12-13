Why U.S. and China are still ‘very far away’ from ending trade war

Mary Lovely:

Well, China has been making changes in its law.

And I think we're going to see a lot of those changes sort of packaged in this with a nice bow put on top. So, for example, intellectual property, it's been tightening both the law, the ability to police it, how those things are adjudicated.

An important step they took last year was to create — like, we would think of it as an appellate court at the — at the central government level, because a lot of these concerns happen at the local level.

And one of the big complaints American businesses have had is that we can't have the same guys at the provincial level, who are part owners in the business that we say is stealing our stuff, deciding whether or not that theft is actually happening.

So now there's another level that those businesses can take these claims. So, on that, China was already doing things.

On forced technology, they created this new foreign investment law last January, which clearly states that foreign investors need to be free of any kind of coercion on their technology. So a lot of these things were happening, at least on paper.