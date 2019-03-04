Why U.S. policy toward negotiating with terrorists may be risking Americans’ lives

William Brangham:

The Islamic State once controlled large parts of Iraq and Syria, but now that state is close to being completely destroyed.

The brutal fight against ISIS has been chronicled by hundreds of reporters over the last five years, but some of those journalists were taken hostage.

As Judy Woodruff explored recently, negotiating with their captors revealed a stark divide between the United States and the United Kingdom on one side, and many European nations on the other, over how best to secure the hostages' release.