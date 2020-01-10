Will fallout from Soleimani killing drive U.S. troops from Iraq?

Thabit Abdullah:

Well, thank you for asking that, because that's really the most important issue.

The — Iraq currently is witnessing one of the most remarkable movements for freedom in its entire history. As I said, it's been ongoing for the past 100 days. It's engulfed a giant — a very large portion of the country. It's really given hope to many youth.

The chief demands are ones that any freedom-loving person can identify with. They're calling for a complete separation of religion from the state, of deepening democratic reforms, of an end to corruption.

And they have been able to achieve quite a bit in the resignation of the current corrupt government, in the reform of electoral laws. I don't understand. This was an opportunity, really, for the United States to present itself in a more positive light.

And yet it threw this really very ill-advised strike at this juncture. I was quite worried that this was going to completely derail the movement.

And yet, today, there seems to have been new life given to the protest movement, and they're quite determined to continue their demands

But you are right. At the beginning and for the past three months, the focus has been on Iran. Today, the chief banner in Tahrir Square is that America and Iran are two sides of the same coin.