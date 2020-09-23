Will Supreme Court fight galvanize voters in the Midwest?

John Yang:

And, Judy, for that, we check in with Gary Abernathy. He's a columnist for The Washington Post, He lives in and is based in Hillsboro, which is in Southwestern Ohio. And Sarah Smarsh, she's a journalist and author of the book "Heartland." She lives outside Topeka in Northeastern Kansas.

Welcome to you both. Thanks for joining us.

Sarah, I want to start with you.

As Judy said, the nomination — or the expected nomination to — for a successor to Justice Ginsburg is already consuming Washington. But, as we know, what consumes Washington doesn't necessarily consume the country beyond.

I want to start with you, because Kansas has got a Senate race to be decided in this election, an open seat, picking a replacement for retiring Republican Pat Roberts.

Is this moving voters, or is this likely to have — this Supreme Court nomination, likely to have an effect on voters, either in intensity or maybe how they vote, do you think?