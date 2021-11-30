Will the omicron variant require a new vaccine? An expert weighs in

Nick Schifrin:

For more on all of this, we turn to Dr. Richard Hatchett, chief executive officer of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, or CEPI, one of the leading organizations, part of the U.N.'s COVAX vaccine distribution program.

Richard Hatchett, thank you very much. Welcome back to the "NewsHour."

Today, the Netherlands announced that it had discovered Omicron variants last week well before South Africa detected it for the first time.

What does that say about efforts to prevent this variant spread?

Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations: This variant has spread already around the world.

I think, as of today, it's already on all six continents. And the news from Netherlands, in some respects, isn't terrifically surprising. I think we will begin to understand its spread over time.

I think what we need to focus on, obviously, is Botswana in South Africa, in identifying this variant, recognizing that it has this increased mutational profile, has given the world notice and given the world time to prepare and to increase its surveillance activities.