With abortion measures, states see chance to challenge Roe v. Wade

Amna Nawaz:

And the nation's most-restrictive abortion bill.

Alabama's HB-314 would ban almost every abortion at every stage of pregnancy. It would make it a felony for doctors to perform abortions. They could face up to 99 years in prison. The bill has no exceptions for cases of rape or incest, only when the mother's health is at risk.

Alabama's bill is the latest attempt to limit abortion access in the seven months since Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the Supreme Court. Since office October, 10 states have passed some form of restriction that range from fetal heartbeat bills banning abortion after six weeks, to requiring that fetal tissue be buried or cremated.

Alabama's Republican Governor Kay Ivey says she wants to review the bill before deciding its fate, but the bill's advocates expect her to sign it. The new law is scheduled to go into effect in six months, but will almost certainly be blocked by the courts before then.

All this puts Alabama on potential path to Supreme Court and the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide more than 45 years ago.

Now we take a look two states' efforts, Alabama and Vermont, to enact new and opposing abortion laws.

I'm joined by Brian Lyman, a political reporter at The Montgomery Advertiser. He's in Montgomery, Alabama. Anne Galloway, editor of the VTDigger, joins us from Burlington, and, via Skype, Mary Ziegler. She's a law professor at Florida State University and author of several books on abortion and politics, including "After Roe: The Lost History of the Abortion Debate."

Welcome to all of you. And thank you for being here.

Brian, let's start with you, where we left off in the piece, in Alabama, the most restrictive abortion ban in the country. From your reporting, what do we know about why that bill was crafted the way that it was?