With ‘angry’ weekend Twitter storm, Trump took on GM, McCain

Yamiche Alcindor:

There are a lot of people who think the president missed an opportunity to really condemn white nationalism and to point out that there are hate groups that are rising in numbers in this country.

I want to point out a tweet that he sent out today that followed up on that exchange. He tweeted: "The fake news media, it's working overtime to blame me for the horrible attack in New Zealand. They will have to work very hard to prove that one. So ridiculous."

And what the president is really saying there is that: Even though this person named me, and the shooter in New Zealand said that the president was a symbol of renewed white identity, I don't want anything to do with him. And the media is really trying to create this story.

But I should tell you, the facts don't bear out what President Trump said in the Oval Office. The organization the New York-based Anti-Defamation League, they say that the — that hate crimes and white supremacist propaganda is on the rise. And in 2016 and 2017 and 2018, it tripled.

The other thing to point out, the Southern Poverty Law Center said there are more hate crimes in the United States now than in the last 10 years. And a lot of those groups are white nationalist groups.

So, the president, as he says it's a small group, is just wrong here.