With blocked emergency declaration, Senate delivers Trump a ‘stunning rebuke’

Lisa Desjardins:

This was a bruising vote.

These senators who were on the fence were under incredible pressure from the White House. And just minutes before the vote, in the half-hour before the vote, Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina changed his vote, Judy.

There were only a few reporters in the chamber at that point, and we all looked at each other and said, are we understanding this correctly?

Because, Judy, Tillis wasn't just someone who was opposing the president. He wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in February saying that this was a matter of constitutional imperative. He wrote it would be intellectually dishonest to support this emergency declaration.

Why does he say he changed his vote today? Well, he says he's in discussions with the president. He thinks that they can change the entire way national emergencies are approached. At the same time, conservatives have been very clear and have told him point blank they want to run a primary opponent against him, perhaps someone, popular Mark Meadows of North Carolina.

He says that's not the reason. Maybe we will learn more in a few days.

I want to turn from, who voted with the president today, to a Republican who voted against the president. Jerry Moran of Kansas wrote this also unusual handwritten letter of why he voted to end the emergency declaration.

And note this line right here. He wrote: "I take one oath, to uphold the Constitution of the United States. I believe the use of emergency powers in this circumstance violates the Constitution."

His staff says Moran took this unusual step of putting out his own handwriting because he wanted his voters to know how personally involved he was. He wanted to reach out to them personally.

Fascinating, Judy. Moran — President Trump won in Kansas by 20 points. Thom Tillis, President Trump only won by four points there. What's the difference? Thom Tillis is up for reelection in 2020. Jim Moran is not.

Every Republican up for reelection voted with the president today, except for Susan Collins.