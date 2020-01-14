Why it’s problematic to have 2 popes weighing in on key issues for Catholic Church

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, the controversy was tied to a book, said to be co-authored by retired Pope Benedict, being published next month.

In it, the pope emeritus defends priestly celibacy as integral to the Catholic Church, and writes he could — quote — "not remain silent about it."

Now, that flies in the face of a vote at a special summit convened by Pope Francis last fall, where bishops agreed some married men could be ordained. If Pope Francis approves the change, it would apply just to certain regions where there are priest shortages.

The latest twist? Benedict's team just today issued a statement saying he didn't actually co-author the book, and he wants his name removed.

Father Thomas Reese is a senior analyst at Religion News Service and has been following this issue closely.

He joins me now here.

Welcome back to the "NewsHour."