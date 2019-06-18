With Florida rally, Trump aims for a 2020 campaign ‘reset’

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the president's supporters are more devoted than ever, at least the ones that are coming to this rally.

I have been talking to people about the Mueller report, about the president's internal polling possibly showing that he might be trailing Joe Biden in key states.

They all said they want the president not to change at all. They want him to keep talking about the economy, keep talking about immigration, pursuing those hard-line policies that he's, of course, been known for.

And they also say they like his brash brand of politics. They want him to keep tweeting. So, people, at least in this crowd, are very happy with the way the president has been doing, and they want him to keep doing that. They think that that is going to guarantee him a second term.