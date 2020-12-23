With his demands unmet, Trump threatens to reject long-awaited COVID relief bill

Judy Woodruff:

The United States marked another gruesome milestone today, as deaths from COVID-19 topped 325,000.

At the same time, many more Americans are feeling the economic impact. The Labor Department reported 803,000 new jobless claims last week, and as many as 14 million people could lose unemployment benefits at the end of the year, unless President Trump signs the COVID relief bill passed by Congress on Monday.

While the White House originally signaled that he would support it, the president posted a video late yesterday hinting he would not sign unless Congress increased individual checks from $600 to $2,000 and cut out what he called wasteful spending.

For the latest, I'm joined by Anna Palmer, senior Washington correspondent for Politico.

Anna, welcome back to the "NewsHour." Thank you so much for being here.

So, we have this threatened veto. We also have the actual veto of the defense authorization bill.

But let's start with COVID relief, because that's what so many Americans are counting on. Where does this stand right now?