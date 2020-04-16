With muralism, Mexico’s rich tradition of public art extends well beyond its borders

Muralism in Mexico represents one of the world’s great art movements. Sparked partially by a trio of renowned painters in the 1920s, Mexico’s vibrant tradition of public art now reaches well beyond its borders — and into our own times. Jeffrey Brown reports for Canvas, our ongoing arts and culture series.

Note: This story was produced before the widespread international response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

