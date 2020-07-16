With poll numbers dropping, Trump names new campaign manager

Lisa Desjardins:

In fact, the virus has grown in Georgia, with near record case totals yesterday.

Now indications the crisis overall is taking a deeper political toll on President Trump. Mr. Trump replaced his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, yesterday with a top adviser, Bill Stepien.

The shakeup comes as his campaign grapples with declining poll numbers. In the past week, separate polls put presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden ahead of Mr. Trump in four key battleground states, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Florida, and North Carolina, all states the president won in 2016.

This as, nationwide, Mr. Trump faces doubt on his top issue, jobs, where his approval rating is down to just 36 percent. But on the White House lawn today, economic adviser Larry Kudlow pointed to Wall Street and expressed cautious optimism.