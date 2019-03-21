With Trump’s Golan Heights move, Netanyahu may be the biggest winner

Judy Woodruff:

Earlier this afternoon, President Trump overturned decades of U.S. policy in the Middle East by announcing that the U.S. will now recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

That is a strategic 40-mile strip of land on the Syrian-Israeli border, which Israel captured during the 1967 Six-Day War.

In a tweet, Mr. Trump said it was of critical strategic and security importance to the state of Israel and regional stability.

It is a shift that could both have a major impact on America's relationship with the Arab world and potentially boost the political fortunes of Mr. Trump's close ally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, ahead of next month's election in Israel.

Netanyahu tweeted his thanks to Mr. Trump, calling it a bold decision — quote — "at a time when Iran seeks to use Syria as a platform to destroy Israel."

The United Nations, which has a monitoring force on the Golan Heights, holds that it is occupied territory. Its status has long been a key issue in Arab-Israeli peace talks.

Here to talk about the implications of today's announcement is Aaron David Miller. He is a vice president and the director of the Middle East Program at the Woodrow Wilson Center for Scholars here in Washington.

Aaron David Miller, welcome back to the program.

What is the practical meaning of what the president has said today?