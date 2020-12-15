With vaccinations set to begin, ‘a huge moment’ for nursing homes

Judy Woodruff:

More than 400 hospitals around the country began giving a COVID vaccine to their employees today, on top of some 140 that received it yesterday.

The distribution widened, as the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve another vaccine from Moderna by the end of the week. FDA reviewers said that Moderna's two-shot regimen is effective, safe and particularly potent in preventing severe cases.

The FDA also approved the first at-home test for COVID that can be bought without a prescription and provide quick results. It is expected to become available next month.

By the end of December, the Trump administration estimates that 20 million people will have gotten vaccinations.

After health care workers, nursing homes are next in line.

But, as Amna Nawaz tells us, they pose special challenges.