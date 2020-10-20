Without more federal aid, U.S. economy could take years to recover from pandemic

Judy Woodruff:

So, we know the intended purpose of any COVID relief package is to ease the financial hardship of workers who've lost jobs in the shutdown, but, at the same time, to put more money into the hands of consumers.

What happens when that relief money disappears? And who most the pain the most?

We turn once again to David Wessel. He's the director of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at Brookings Institution.

So, David, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

Tell us what the overall projections are right now about what happens to the economy overall if we don't see any sort of relief package in the next — in the foreseeable future.