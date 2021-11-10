Give to PBS NewsHour now
while all gifts are MATCHED!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

Nov 20

Sources: Brazil withheld deforestation data ’til COP26’s end

By Débora Álvares, Associated Press

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro and Environment Minister Joaquim Leite both knew the Amazon region’s annual deforestation rate had surged before the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, but kept results quiet to avoid hampering negotiations, according to three Cabinet ministers who…

Continue reading

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By: