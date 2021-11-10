Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
World
Nov 12
World
Nov 01
In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro spoke publicly Tuesday for the first time since his reelection defeat. Former two-term President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva claimed victory in the close race. Bolsonaro did not concede the election and did not call…
By Jane Ferguson, Shoshana Dubnow
World
Oct 31
Brazil will have a new president come January and he knows the job well. Former two-term President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva beat incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by two million votes in Sunday's closely-watched runoff election. Special correspondent Jane Ferguson reports…
By Jane Ferguson, Charles Lyons
World
Oct 27
This weekend, millions of Brazilians will go to the polls to vote in the final round of a hugely consequential presidential election. Special Correspondent Jane Ferguson takes us inside the Amazon to explore how this election could impact Indigenous people…
By Jane Ferguson, Dan Sagalyn, Teresa Cebrian Aranda, Charles Lyons
World
Jun 18
Phillips was shot in the chest and Pereira was shot in the head and the abdomen, police said in a statement. It said the autopsy indicated the use of a “firearm with typical hunting ammunition.”…
By Débora Álvares, Associated Press
Jun 17
By Fabiano Maisonnave, Associated Press
Federal police say that some of the human remains found deep in Brazil's Amazon have been identified as belonging to British journalist Dom Phillips.
Jun 16
By Stephanie Sy, Zeba Warsi, Teresa Cebrian Aranda
The desperate search for an Indigenous rights advocate and renowned journalist in a remote area of the Amazon in Brazil has apparently come to a grim conclusion. Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips disappeared 10 days ago, and now there are…
Nov 20
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro and Environment Minister Joaquim Leite both knew the Amazon region’s annual deforestation rate had surged before the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, but kept results quiet to avoid hampering negotiations, according to three Cabinet ministers who…
Sep 24
By Deema Zein, Julia Griffin
A new app helps treat spider phobias using augmented reality, researchers teach cows to use the potty and McDonald’s says it’ll phase out fossil-fuel based plastic from Happy Meal toys. Check out these stories and others you might have missed…
Jul 23
Puppy love is in their genes, wrongful arrests highlight bias in facial recognition software and the world’s oldest tennis player takes the court. Check out these stories and others you might have missed on this week's episode of 5 Stories.
