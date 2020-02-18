Novel coronavirus

Our latest reporting on the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The economic fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak

With businesses shuttering, professional sports leagues suspending their seasons and widespread travel restrictions initiated around the world, the economic fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak may continue for months. Vijay Vaitheeswaran, U.S.business editor for The Economist, joins Hari Sreenivasan for…

By PBS NewsHour

Mar 14

Trump tests negative for virus; White House begins screening

By Jill Colvin, Aamer Madhani, Associated Press

After days of resisting screening for the coronavirus, President Donald Trump tested negative for the virus, officials said Saturday night. Meanwhile, the White House began checking the temperature of anyone coming into close contact with the president and other officials.



Mar 14

Dems, GOP forge virus outbreak into ’20 campaign issue

By Alan Fram, Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Coronavirus is already coloring the 2020 campaign, with Democrats convinced President Donald Trump’s response to the outbreak leaves him and down-ballot Republicans vulnerable over the burgeoning health crisis, his competency and — potentially most damaging — the staggering economy.



Mar 14

Spain to follow Italy into lockdown as virus cases soar

By Joseph Wilson, Geir Moulson, Associated Press

Spain is set to follow Italy on Saturday in declaring a far-reaching nationwide lockdown to slow the accelerating spread of the coronavirus epidemic. Spain's decision Saturday came as European countries took ever more severe, though widely varying, measures to reduce…



