Novel coronavirus

With businesses shuttering, professional sports leagues suspending their seasons and widespread travel restrictions initiated around the world, the economic fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak may continue for months. Vijay Vaitheeswaran, U.S.business editor for The Economist, joins Hari Sreenivasan for…
By PBS NewsHour
A week after Italy’s government began locking down the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, new cases are emerging as the death toll climbs. The scenario is overwhelming a medical system already reeling from an influx of patients. NewsHour Weekend…
By PBS NewsHour
The response to the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. is changing on an almost hourly basis. But as health care workers face a volley of new challenges amid an American populace wary of the global pandemic, there has been an…
By PBS NewsHour
Millions of Americans braced for the week ahead with no school for their children for weeks to come, no clue how to effectively do their jobs without child care, and a growing sense of dread about how to stay safe…
By Gillian Flaccus, Jocelyn Gecker, Associated Press
By Jill Colvin, Aamer Madhani, Associated Press
After days of resisting screening for the coronavirus, President Donald Trump tested negative for the virus, officials said Saturday night. Meanwhile, the White House began checking the temperature of anyone coming into close contact with the president and other officials.
By Alan Fram, Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Coronavirus is already coloring the 2020 campaign, with Democrats convinced President Donald Trump’s response to the outbreak leaves him and down-ballot Republicans vulnerable over the burgeoning health crisis, his competency and — potentially most damaging — the staggering economy.
By Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Saturday that the United States will broaden its European travel ban, adding the United Kingdom and Ireland to its list, and was considering imposing restrictions on travel within the U.S. to areas hit…
By Joseph Wilson, Geir Moulson, Associated Press
Spain is set to follow Italy on Saturday in declaring a far-reaching nationwide lockdown to slow the accelerating spread of the coronavirus epidemic. Spain's decision Saturday came as European countries took ever more severe, though widely varying, measures to reduce…
By Associated Press
The House has approved legislation to provide direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from the coronavirus pandemic.
