5 people on the missing Titanic expedition submersible believed to be dead, company says

The company leading the Titan submersible trip to the wreckage of the Titanic said the five missing crew members are believed to be dead.

OceanGate Expeditions on Thursday said its pilot and chief executive Stockton Rush, along with passengers Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet “have sadly been lost.”

OceanGate did not provide details Thursday when the company announced the “loss of life” in a statement or how officials knew the crew members perished.

The Coast Guard says the Titan submersible likely imploded near the Titanic shipwreck, where the submersible was headed.

“The debris is consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber,” Rear Adm. John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District, said Thursday. “Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the loved ones of the crew.”

The company has been chronicling the Titanic’s decay and the underwater ecosystem around it via yearly voyages since 2021.