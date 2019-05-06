What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Acting Defense Secretary Shanahan says Iran must cease ‘all provocation’

World

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan says the accelerated deployment of a U.S. aircraft carrier group and some bombers to the Middle East is “prudent repositioning” of assets in response to what he said were indications of a credible threat from Iran.

Shanahan says in a tweet Monday that the U.S. will hold Tehran accountable for any attacks on U.S. forces or interests. And he is calling on Iran to “cease all provocation.”

The U.S. has ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to move to the Middle East about two weeks ahead of schedule. The ships have been in the Mediterranean Sea and had planned to stop for a port visit in Croatia, but that has been canceled.

National security adviser John Bolton said Sunday night that the U.S. was deploying the ships and a bomber task force to the region, intending to send a message that “unrelenting force” will meet any attack on American forces or allies.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read May 06 Former DOJ prosecutors cosign letter saying Trump would have been charged if not president

  2. Read May 06 Does the baby have red hair? Here’s what we know about the royal family’s newest member

  3. Read May 03 Column: How teachers can support students during Ramadan

  4. Read May 03 What the new religious exemptions law means for your health care

  5. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

The Latest