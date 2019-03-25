What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to the media in his residency in Jerusalem. Photo by Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
Citing Gaza attack, Israel’s Netanyahu to leave U.S. early

World

WASHINGTON — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he’s cutting short his visit to Washington after a Gaza rocket attack on Israel.

Netanyahu described Monday morning’s rocket launch that struck a home in central Israel as a “criminal attack” and vowed to strike back hard. He says he will return to Israel to handle the crisis shortly after meeting with President Donald Trump on Monday.

An Israeli rescue service says the rocket from the Gaza Strip wounded seven people.

Netanyahu arrived in Washington on Sunday for what was to have been a three-day visit. He was going to speak at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and was to be hosted at a White House dinner.

