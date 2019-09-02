What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Denmark buys country’s last remaining circus elephants to let them retire

World

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark is spending 11 million kroner ($1.6 million) to buy the country’s last four circus elephants to give them a proper retirement as the government moves to ban wild animals in circuses.

Food and Fisheries Minister Mogens Jensen says a ban on wild animals in circuses is expected later this year.

The ministry said Saturday there were no immediate plans as to where to put Ramboline, Lara, Djunga and Jenny, but applicants willing to take the mammals should offer a timely takeover and proper welfare. In the meantime, Animal Protection Denmark would ensure their welfare until then.

Circus Arena manager Benny Berdino said he was “sad to have to say goodbye” to its elephants, but was happy they would get a good retirement. The fourth elephant belonged to Cirkus Trapez.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Sep 02 WATCH: Officials say Texas gunman was fired from his job, called 911 before shooting

  2. Read Sep 02 FACT CHECK: Trump’s bluster on hurricanes, guns, economy

  3. Watch Aug 30 Shields and Brooks on Trump at the G-7, Democratic debates

  4. Read Sep 02 Texas governor says guns must be kept from criminals

  5. Watch Aug 28 Why doctors are increasingly prescribing nature

The Latest