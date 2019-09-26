EU’s Tusk says patriotism needs global dimension, countering Trump

Two days after U.S. President Donald Trump told world leaders the future belongs to “patriots” and not “globalists,” a top European official is countering that “the patriotism of the 21st century must also have a global dimension.”

Speaking Thursday at the U.N. General Assembly, European Council President Donald Tusk said the idea of an imminent clash between globalism and patriotism is “false and dangerous.”

He says history shows how easily love of country can turn into hatred toward neighboring nations.

Tusk didn’t mention Trump, who was the most prominent of several leaders sounding populist and nationalist themes at the assembly this week. Trump said globalism made past leaders “ignore their own national interests.”

Tusk says he equates globalism with solidarity, a term he prefers.

Solidarity was the name of the pro-democracy movement that rose in his native Poland in the 1980s.