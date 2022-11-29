How the author of ‘If You Give a Mouse a Cookie’ hopes to help inspire a new generation of authors

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Sebastian Rich
Laura Numeroff’s love for books began very early in life. That love, fostered by an early life in which she was surrounded by books and art, led to a long and successful career writing children’s books, including such beloved works as “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” and “If You Give a Pig a Pancake.”
So, when Numeroff met students from Biwi school — with 1,000 students enrolled — in Lilongwe, Malawi, during a Zoom call from her house in Los Angeles, she was moved to hear that they didn’t have books for their classrooms, let alone for each individual child. One of the children, 12-year-old Deborah Malusa, made a particular impression on her.
Deborah Malusa, 12, hugs author Laura Numeroff after giving a speech at the opening of the library donated by Numeroff at the Biwi school in Lilongwe, Malawi. Photo by Sebastian Rich.
The call was organized by Village Book Builders, a U.S. nonprofit that works to build libraries in underfunded or impoverished countries and communities.
After that call, Numeroff decided to fund the construction of a brand-new library for the Biwi school.
In October, seven months after that Zoom call, Numeroff hopped on a flight to celebrate the library’s grand opening. In a welcoming ceremony, Malusa gave a speech that moved Numeroff to tears.
Deborah Malusa, 12, gives a speech at the grand opening of the library donated by the American author Laura Numeroff at the Biwi school in Lilongwe, Malawi. Photo by Sebastian Rich.
Numeroff says that, typically, when young people ask how they too can become successful authors, she gives the same answer: “Keep reading, keep reading lots of books.” But of course, that approach doesn’t work for children who can’t get books at all.
The grand opening of the new library donated by the author Laura Numeroff to the Biwi school in Lilongwe, Malawi. Photo by Sebastian Rich.
“It broke my heart to know that these fantastic kids don’t have the same access to books that I was lucky enough to experience when I was their age,” she said.
Numeroff hopes that the new library can help Malusa and her classmates achieve their dreams.
Malusa and her classmates told her they weren’t even aware that there were people who wrote stories for a living. In Malusa’s world, children dream of becoming doctors, nurses or soldiers; there are few other possibilities for successful careers.
Numeroff says that she believes that one day in the not too distant future, it may be Malusa — or one of her peers — reading a book that she wrote to a group of children that inspires further positive change in the world.
Students in the new library donated by Laura Numeroff to the Biwi school in Lilongwe, Malawi. Photo by Sebastian Rich.
The new library donated by the author Laura Numeroff in the Biwi school in Lilongwe, Malawi. Photo by Sebastian Rich.
Author Laura Numeroff visits the new library she donated to the Biwi school in Lilongwe, Malawi. Photo by Sebastian Rich.
Sebastian Rich is a freelance photographer. View more of his work on his website.
